Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli announce retirement from international cricket

Now a video has gone viral with the claim that Virat Kohli announced his retirement from cricket. Many shared with the video with 'Virat Kohli announced retirement from cricket after semi-final loss.'

An investigation by OneIndia learnt that the video in circulation has no connection with the recent match that India played against England. We learnt that this was a video shared by Gulf News on its YouTube channel and was shot during a post match press conference during the Asia Cup 2022.

During the presser, Kohli said that he did not think about answering his critics when he returned to competitive action at the Asia Cup 2022. I believe in focusing on the team's cause and for that I will give my 120 per cent he added. He also said that he was fine with people having their opinion about his game and that does not affect his happiness in any way.

"Never really paid attention to these things. I have played for 14 years and it doesn't happen by chance. My job is to work hard on my game, something that I am keen to do, keen to improve for my team and that's something that I am going to continue to do so," Kohli said at the post match presser.

Hence it becomes clear that the video being shared as a recent one is not correct. This was a video shot after the Asia Cup 2022 and nowhere does Kohli speak about his retirement from international cricket.