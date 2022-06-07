Fact Check: Did this Hindu family from US convert to Islam

OneIndia found that the image is an old one and is from Egypt and not the United States. Moreover these are not Hindus, but a German family that converted to Islam. One November 6 2015 this article appears in the Egyptian news portal youm7.

The article clearly states that the German family converted to Islam at the Al-Tawhid Mosque in the Hurghada City, Egypt on November 6, 2015.

The German Donel Clause and his family reverted to Islam today at Hurghada,Egypt. They entered Masjid At-Tawheed and asked for the Imam to declare shahada. Masha Allah!! Congratulations and welcome to your big family, a Facebook post by Muslim Prayers read.

This makes it clear that the claim that this family of Hindus from the US converted to Islam is misleading and false. Moreover we could not find any credible news items to back the claim that is being made in the newly shared viral post.

(Oneindia Correspondent)