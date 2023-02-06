Fact Check: Did this elderly woman slap an AAP MLA in Punjab

In the video, the woman and her son can be seen arguing with an MLA who later threatens them. The enraged woman then slaps the MLA.

New Delhi, Feb 06: A video showing an elderly woman slapping a man is doing the rounds on the social media.

The viral video claims that an elderly woman slapped an AAP MLA after getting into a heated argument with him

Many have shared this video on the social media and claimed that the MLA who was slapped is from the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab.

Congress leader Alka Lamba posted the video on Twitter and posted a comment in Hindi. The translated version of her tweet reads, 'AAP MLA in Punjab. Beware of AAP thugs.

Another user, Renuka Jain wrote, "kudos to this lady. How she gave right treatment to AAP MLA in Punjab."

The video has also been shared widely on Facebook with the same claim that the MLA who gets slapped by the lady is from AAP.

OneIndia found that the claims being made about the AAP MLA are misleading. When we further checked, we learnt that the video had been scripted. A keyword search led us to the same video on YouTube () posted by 'Lok Awaz Punjabi.' The title read, 'the slapping of the MLA came in the way of the people: New Punjabi short movie 2023: Lok Awaz Punjabi.' This video clearly suggests that the video has been scripted.

We also found a disclaimer at 21 seconds of the video. It read, 'the video made by Lok Awaz TV is made purely for entertainment purpose only. The video has been created to make people aware of social evils and for awareness purpose. All the characters and events are fictitious and have no relation with any person. Any resemblance will be mere coincidence. We have no intention to hurt any person, profession or community.'

The viral video is clearly from the one we found on YouTube. The footage being shared is there at 2.26 minutes in the original clip.

Hence it is clear that the viral video which is being shared with the spin that an elderly woman slapped an AAP MLA is false. Instead it is scripted video.