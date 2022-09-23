Fact Check: Did this British-Nigerian activist raise slogans at the Queen’s funeral

Now a video supposedly shoat the funeral ceremony of the Queen at Westminster Abbey has gone viral. The video shows a man surrounded by security guards, yelling at the congregation and disrupting the service.

New Delhi, Sep 23: Queen Elizabeth II the longest serving monarch was laid to rest recently. Many videos with all sorts of claims have gone viral since the death of the Queen.

The man is seen eventually being escorted out by security guards while he continues to shout, 'disgrace.' The commentator in the video said that the man demanded that England formally apologise for its participation in the transatlantic slave trade.

The video was shared on Facebook with the caption, 'a yet-to-be-identified African had interrupted the funeral of the late Queen as he stood up before the World's Presidents and demanded that the British government should apologise to Africans for their role in the slave trade since the late queen could not do that before her death. Before he was led out by security agents, he took a swipe at the British PM calling him a 'disgrace'."

OneIndia has found that this is a rather old video. It was shot in 2007 and that makes it clear that it is not from the Queen's funeral that took place last week. While reverse searching the frames we were led to an article in the Express. According to the write up the man in the video is Toyin Agbetu and the incident took place during a ceremony that marked the 200th anniversary of the Abolition of Slave Trade Act 2807 which had been passed by the Parliament of United Kingdom to prohibit the then British Empire from indulging in slave trade.

We found a video of the incident that was posted by Ligali in 2007 with the title Toyin Agbetu challenges Queen & Blair: Wilberfest at Westminster Abbey.

Agbetu is a British-Nigerian social rights activist and filmmaker who founded the African human rights organisation Ligali which works to challenge the misrepresentation of the African people.

On April 3 2007, Agbetu penned his side of the story for the Guardian.

Hence it becomes clear that the incident took place in 2007 and is not from the recent funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.