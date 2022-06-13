Fact Check: Did the UP police blame BJP for the recent violence in Kanpur

Now a video of a police officer speaking on the phone has gone viral and it is being claimed that the Uttar Pradesh police are blaming the BJP for the recent violence in Kanpur. The police officer in the video can be heard saying that some BJP leaders along with the MLAs have come with bombs.

New Delhi, Jun 13: Several persons have been detained and booked following the violence that broke out in Kanpur over the comments on Prophet Mohammad.

"In Kanpur, the police themselves are saying that a BJP MLA has brought a bomb. He is telling this to one of his senior officers. But still, no one has been arrested, only innocent Muslims are being arrested," the post in Hindi read.

A reverse image search led us to an article in NDTV saying that this is not related to the recent violence in Kanpur. It is from an incident that took place on July 10 2021.

According to the report a video of the Ettawah City SP had gone viral during the UP panchayat elections. He is heard complaining to his seniors over phone that the BJP leaders had slapped him and they had gathered with bombs.

The video has also been uploaded on the YouTune channel Mojo Story. The video's description reads, "During the counting of Uttar Pradesh's Block Pramukh elections, SP City of Etawah district was allegedly slapped. The SP City was caught on camera talking on a phone call and saying he has been slapped and the mob came with stones and bombs. He reportedly said that BJP MLA and District President were leading the mob."

Reports said that two BJP leaders had been arrested for slapping the SP Prashant Kumar. Here this makes it clear that this is not a video from the recent violence in Kanpur. It was shot in July 2021 during the Panchayat elections.