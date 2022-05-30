Fact Check: Did the Meerut Police put up a banner banning BJP workers

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav also shared the picture and tweeted, "It has happened for the first time in five-six years, the people of ruling party are forbidden to enter police station. This is the state of BJP government in the state."

However this claim is fake. The police have not put out such a banner. The Meerut police confirmed that the banner was put up a group that included BJP workers protesting at the police station over a property dispute.

OneIndia has learnt that this incident was widely reported on May 27. The BJP workers created an uproar outside the police station after it was alleged that the cops had misbehaved with a widow who had come to file a complaint against her dead husband's brother about a property dispute.

Senior Superintendent of Police Prabhakar Chaudhary said, "The banner was put up by some unidentified people in the afternoon. Police has identified some people for their alleged involvement in the matter and action will be taken against them."

The officer added that minutes before the banner was put up, two groups reached the police station over some old property dispute. Police suspect that someone from either sides might have put up the banner.