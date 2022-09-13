Fact Check: Did the Aam Aadmi Party make a misleading claim about a raid on their Ahmedabad office

It was claimed by AAP leader Isudan Gadhvi in a tweet that the local police raided the AAP office in Ahmedabad as soon as Arvind Kejriwal landed in the city. They left after searching the officer for two hours and found nothing, he also said.

New Delhi, Sep 13: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had claimed late on Sunday night that the Ahmedabad Police had raided the party's office in the Navrangpura area in the city.

'The ruling BJP has lost its senses due to the unprecedented support AAP is getting from the people of Gujarat. After Delhi, they have started raids in Gujarat too. But, just like Delhi, they have not found anything in Gujarat,' Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said while tagging Gadhvi's post.

The police however refuted this claim. The cops said that when they contacted the AAP about this claim, none gave any details about happened and who conducted the raid.

This was denied by Navrangapura Police Station Inspector P K Patel. I personally visited the party's office on Sunday night and sought details after learning about Gadhvi's tweet about the raid.

The party leaders present there including one Yagnesh did not give any details about what exactly happened and who came as claimed by Gadhvi, Patel also said.

Going by what the police said and the fact that the AAP leaders did not give any details about the raid, it would be safe conclude that the information by Gadhvi is misleading in nature.