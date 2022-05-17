Fact Check: Did RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat say PM Modi works 15-16 hours a day?

The post hailed the Prime Minister, saying that Modi works 15-16 hours a day even at the age of 67. However, it has turned out to be a fake Tweet.

New Delhi, May 17: A screenshot on social media claiming that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat of praising Narendra Modi for working 15-16 hours a day is doing rounds on social media sites.

The said tweet has not been made by the RSS chief rather a fan account of Bhagwat. Further, it is an old Tweet made in 2019.

Moreover, the age mentioned in the post is 67, but the PM is 71 as on May 17. Last but not the least, the RSS chief, who joined Twitter on March 13, 2019, has not posted a single tweet to date.

Thus, the tweet is created to mislead people online.

These days, fake tweets are quite common on social media. From fake claims on the government schemes to death hoaxes, miscreants use the digital medium to spread false news.