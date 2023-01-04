Fact Check: Did Rohit Sharma donate blood to Rishabh Pant

Pant has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dehradun after he was involved in an accident when driving to his homier Roorkee on December 30 last year.

New Delhi, Jan 04: A photograph has gone viral with the claim that Rohit Sharma had donated blood to Rishabh Pant, who was involved in an accident recently.

Those sharing Sharma's photograph claimed that he met Pant at the hospital and donated blood. It was also claimed that he met with Pant in an emergency as the doctors said that they needed a person with the same blood group immediately. Rohit Sharma, the definition of Leader and Saviour, read the tweet while sharing an image of Rohit Sharma lying on a hospital bed.

OneIndia reverse searched the viral image of Sharma lying on a hospital bed and it led us to a photograpScreenshot 2023-01-04 at 10.47.09 AM.pngh from November 11 2016. While tweeting the image, Sharma wrote, "all went well. Thank you for your good wishes. Can't wait to be back at it."

The picture was taken after Sharma underwent surgery in London to treat a thigh injury which he sustained during the final ODI against New Zealand in 2016. This makes it clear that the image is old.

We also did not find any results on the internet which suggested that Sharma had rushed to the hospital to donate blood to Pant. In the run up of the New Year, Sharma was with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaria in Maldives.

Sharma and his wife also shared pictures on their Instagram profiles from their recent trip to the Maldives. This makes it clear that Sharma was not in India when the Indian wicket-keeper and batter Pant met with an accident in Roorkee.

This makes it evident that the image being shared with the claim that Sharma had met Pant in an emergency and donated blood as he had the same blood group is false. The image of Rohit Sharma in hospital was tweeted by himself in November 2016 after he had undergone surgery in London.