Fact Check: Did Ranbir Kapoor throw a fan’s phone out of anger

This has led to some amount of outrage with both his fans and critics reacting in anger about Ranbir's behaviour. They questioned how the actor could behave in such a rude and arrogant manner when a fan had asked for a selfie.

New Delhi, Jan 28: A video of actor Ranbir Kapoor has gone viral with the claim that he had thrown a fan's mobile phone out of anger.

Netizens have reacted strongly to Ranbir Kapoor throwing the phone of a fan in anger. They have called him rude and arrogant

In the video, a young man can be seen clicking a selfie with Ranbir Kapoor. The fan is however not satisfied with the video and makes several more attempts to get the selfie right.

This annoys Ranbir Kapoor who snatches the phone and throws it away.

Viralbhayani on Instagram shared the post with the claim, ' shocking Ranbir Kapoor throws away fan's phone.'

Many others also expressed their displeasure over this incident. Whoa! A visibly angry Ranbir Kapoor throws the phone a fan who wanted to click a selfie. Shivaa rum thik ho naa, a user wrote.

Another user wrote, 'what just happened here,' while another said, arrogance at its peak.

So what is the truth? In reality Ranbir Kapoor was not angry with the fan. The fact is that this video was shot when Ranbir Kapoor was shooting an advertisement for a smartphone company. While he was shooting the advertisement, someone shot a video of it and made it go viral with a false spin. Hence in reality, the actor was shooting for an ad commercial and the video with the claim that Ranbir Kapoor threw a fan's phone out of anger is misleading.