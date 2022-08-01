Fact Check: Did Putin visit South Africa this year to attend the BRICS Summit

OneIndia has learnt that this is fake claim. Putin had visited South Africa in 2018 for the 10th BRICS Summit. The channel, SABC clearly wrote President Putin arrives in SA for the 10th BRICS Summit.

We checked to find that the 10th Summit was held in 2018. We also checked for the 2022 edition of the summit and it was found that all the member countries, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa met virtually in China's Beijing. The one held in 2022 was the 14th edition of the meet.

We also found a press release from the Prime Minister's Office confirming the participation of PM Narendra Modi at the summit.

The SABC channel is owned by the South African Broadcasting Corporation. The 3 minute clip was uploaded on July 26 2018. Moreover it is also confirmed that Putin had not travelled to Africa recently. HIs foreign minister has however toured several countries of the continent in recent times.

Hence it is clear that the video with the claim that President Putin visited South Africa to attend the BRICS Summit this year is fake.