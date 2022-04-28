New Delhi, Feb 28: Reports had claimed that the Prime Minister's Office had sent a don't-come message to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) for the events held in Telangana and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programs.

KCR's son KT Rama Rao (KTR) had reportedly told a TV channel that the PMO had clearly sent a message to KCR that he should not attend the inaugural event of the statue of equality.

KCR had also given a miss to the Bharat Biotech Covid vaccine facility in November last year. "Is it not protocol violations on the part of the PMO and humiliation of a chief minister by a Prime Minister? Is that not an insult?'' NDTV had quoted him as saying.

However, Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh has denied the allegations, saying " patently untrue." He tweeted, "According to some media reports, the son of Telangana CM has claimed that PMO sent a message that Shri KCR should not be a part of PM's programs when he visited Hyderabad. This is patently untrue. No such message was sent by the PMO."

In his following tweet, Singh claimed that the Telangana CM Office had informed the PMO that the KCR was unwell for a event held in February. He tweeted, "Infact, the CM of Telangana was expected at the events on 5th February when PM visited Hyderabad. It was the CM's office which informed the PMO that the CM was not feeling well and hence would not be attending,"

Telangana CM has been critical of PM Modi and the Centre in the last couple of months over the paddy procurement issue.