Fact Check: Did Pfizer CEO say he wants to reduce world population by 2023?

In the clip, he is also seen claiming that his goal has been achieved in reducing the world population. The video went viral and met with criticism over the controversial claims.

Many were shocked to see the people, who attended the event, did not raise objections to the controversial comments but rather welcomed it by clapping.

However, the truth is Pfizer's CEO has not made those controversial claims. Bourla's actual statement is: "I think that is really fulfilling of a dream that we had, together with our leadership team when we started in 2019. The first week we met in January of 2019 in California to set up the goals for the next five years and one of them was by 2023, we will reduce the number of people in the world that cannot afford our medicines by 50 per cent. I think today, this dream is becoming a reality."

The original video of Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla's conversation with WEF's chairman Klaus Schwab at the World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual meet at Davos, Switzerland can be seen here: