Fact Check: Did Muslims in UP protest after they were stopped from performing namaz?

New Delhi, Apr 30: A video of a group of Muslims protesting in front of a Mosque has been shared widely on the social media. It is claimed that the people were protesting in front of the Saharanpur Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh as they were stopped from performing namaz.

This is a misleading claim and this protest took place after the people offered prayers and came out of the Mosque. The protests took place after a journalist asked a provocative question.

Soon after the video went viral, Saharanpur's Senior Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar clarified that the protest took place after namaz. . He said that the Alvida Jumma was peacefully held in the Jama Masjid, which comes under the Kotwali police station area in Saharanpur district.When people were returning from prayers from the Mosque some media personnel asked provocative questions as a result of which they protested.

The situation was under control and there was no dispute of any kind. He said that the officials of the district administration spoke to the people and brought the situation under control. These claims are misleading and are being spread by some media channels. An explanation will be sought by issuing notice against them, Tomar also said.