Fact Check: Did Moeen Ali threaten to boycott IPL over the Prophet Mohammad row?

"If India does not apologize for its blasphemous statement, I will never go to India to play match again, I will also boycott the IPL. And I will appeal to my fellow Muslim brothers to do the same. I Love Muhammad P.B.U.H," the tweet reads.

It has been re-tweeted over 12.9 thousand times and liked by 64.7 thousand users. OneIndia has learnt that this is a fake account of Mooen Ali. The English cricketer has not commented on the issue and neither is he active on Twitter.

We looked for comments that Ali made regarding the controversy in India and found none. We also found a Twitter account which mentioned @MoeenAli. However it had no bio and had just 108 followers.

Even on the website of the English Cricket Board all linked social media accounts were inactive or not available. Hence we concluded that the the viral tweet was not tweeted by Ali, but from an unofficial account.

(Written by OneIndia Correspondent)