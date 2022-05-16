Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation in April 2022 is the highest since May 2014, when it stood at 8.33 per cent. Even as the common man is facing the brunt of the high inflation, a statement attributed to the Union Finance Ministry started doing rounds on WhatsApp, which took many by a surprise.

The message claimed that inflation will hurt the rich more than the poor in 2022. It was a tweet with a picture of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman which had spread like wildfire on new-age digital platforms.

However, it is a fake message which have been spread by miscreants to target the ruling government in general and the Finance Minister in particular.

Neither the Finance Ministry or Sitharaman has made such a remark. It has also been clarified by Press Information Bureau.