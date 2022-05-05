Fact Check: Did cops beat up Muslims in Assam for demanding separate country

Twitter and Facebook users shared the video with the claim that the Muslims organised a march in Assam demanding that they be granted a separate country as a result of which the police resorted to beating them with 'lathis.'

New Delhi, May 05: A video is in circulation with the claim that the Assam police beat up Muslims for demanding a separate nation. The video has gone viral on the internet.

The video is not from Assam, but Uttar Pradesh, OneIndia has learnt. A search led us to a video from April 6 2020. The video was shot in Bareilly and was uploaded by 'Bareilly ki Awaaz.'

The description says that the police approached the people in the village to follow COVID-19 norms. The locals however attacked the cops and an IPS officer, Abhishek Verma was injured in the bargain.

A case was registered against 150 people. The police had to resort to lathi charge to control the crowd.

A News18 report said that the police had to use force as a mob of 200 was pelting stones at them.

Hence it is clear that the video is from Bareilly and not from Assam as is being claimed in the viral post.