Fact Check: Did Congress use colour of Pakistan flag to decorate the tent for the ‘Chintan Shivir’

People said that the tent that hosted the event was green and white resembling the national flag of Pakistan.

Both colours of the Pakistan flag above and saffron on the floor! This is a picture of the Congress Party's Chintan Shivir in Udaipur, Rajasthan," said one user on Twitter.

This claim is however misleading. OneIndia has found that the roof of the tend had incorporated all the three shades of the national flag.

Several photos of the venue have been uploaded even by the party's social media wing. An image tweeted by the Congress party shows party president Sonia Gandhi being greeted by the workers. She is seen walking on a carpet that is more reddish than deep saffron."The claim is completely false. The pandal was of Tricolour and the carpet used on the floor was pure red. Carpets that are generally used at weddings and other gatherings are either green or red. In our case, it was the red one," Shesh Narayan Ojha told India Today.

There are several other tweets with images of the venue which completely prove that the Congress did not use the colours of the Pakistan national flag on the ceiling.