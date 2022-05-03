Fact Check: Did Bhagwant Mann he does not know who is running govt in Punjab?

New Delhi, May 03: A video has gone viral with the claim that Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann recently confessed that he does not know who is running the government.

In the video, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Mann can be heard speaking in Punjabi. The words translate to I do not know what was done to make whom happy. I do not understand who is running the government. The scenario of the government is like a bus without a driver which can crash into any pit at any moment, he also said.

The video has been shared with a caption, " the change is here. The rider is responsible for his own luggage."

. .

OneIndia has learnt that this claim is not correct. This is an old video that was shot much before the AAP came to power in Punjab. In the video shot before he took over as CM, he is taking a dig at the Congress which was in power at that time.

The video according to a report in the Punjab Jagran was shot sometime in December 2021. The Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 were held in February 2022, following which the AAP came to power.

"The Congress has also made a mockery of the government. No one knows who is running the government in Punjab. Officers are changing overnight. The AG and DGP have been changed twice," Mann had said in December. Hence the video being shared with the claim that it is a current one is false.