Fact check: Did Australian PM Anthony Albanese wear a saffron shawl for his oath-taking ceremony?

Many spread the photo saying that he wore a saffron shawl for his oath-taking ceremony held on May 23 as he became the 31st Australian Prime Minister, replacing Scott Morrison.

However, the claims made by people on social media are not true as he did not wear the outfit for his oath-taking ceremony. On doing a reverse image check on Google, it revealed that he sported the shawl during a campaign event during the elections in May.

A photo from Australian Associated Press reveals that the picture was taken when he addressed "members of the Hindu Council during a meeting in Parramatta on day 26 of the 2022 federal election campaign, in Sydney on May 6, 2022."

Also, Albanese had shared a picture of him wearing a saffron shawl on his Facebook page. He shared a few pictures and wrote, "A warm reception in Parramatta tonight with leaders from the Hindu faith and subcontinental communities. My deepest thanks to the Hindu Council Australia for the invitation to tonight's event."