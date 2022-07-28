Fact Check: Did Arpita Mukherjee dance to the song “O Partha da Tomai Chai,” before her arrest

Over Rs 49 crore has been seized from the residence of Arpita and her questioning continues. Now a video has gone viral with the claim that Arpita before her arrest was seen dancing to the number "O Partha da Tomai Chai" ( O Parth Da, I want you).

New Delhi, July 28: The Enforcement Directorate has raided the houses of Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee in connection with the teacher recruitment scam.

"TMC Education Minister Partha Chatterjee so called Romantic Partner Arpita Mukherjee dances to the Tune "O Partha Da tomai Chai" before being Caught by ED with Rs 21 Crores Cash" the tweet shared along with the video says.

This clip of Arpita dancing was posted on her Instagram page in August 2021. She was dancing to the song Looking at Me by Sabrina Carpenter.

. .

The song which some netizens are claiming that Arpita danced to is from the campaign video of Partha Chatterjee. This was released ahead of last year's Bengal election.

Arpita has never revealed her association with Chatterjee on the social media till date. Hence it is unlikely that she would have danced to the song dedicated to the arrested minister.

This confirms that the claims that Arpita danced to the number "O Partha da Tomai Chai," is not correct.