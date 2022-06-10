Fact Check: Did an explosion at a Ghaziabad factory kill 40 people

OneIndia has learnt that this claim is misleading. A reverse search of the photo and the videos being shared led us to several news reports which said that this incident is from Gujarat and not Ghaziabad. Further the visuals also showed vehicles with a Gujarat number plate. The transport code for Ghaziabad is UP while in the case of Gujarat it is GJ.

Republic World had on June 3 reported that a massive blast had triggered a fire at the Deepak Nitrate Plant in Vadodara in which 8 people were injured. The report was also accompanied with a video of the incident.

A user on Twitter had also shared visuals of the incident. According to the Twitter user the incident took place on June 2 at the Deepak Nitrate Ltd at around 6 am at Nandesari GIDC, Vadodara, Gujarat.

Following the incident the company in Gujarat had said, 'we are monitoring the situation closely. The safety and well-being of all our employees, and that of the communities around, is of foremost priority to us. All our manufacturing facilities are equipped with best-in-class systems and equipment, that ensure environmentally sustainable production. Our teams are already on-ground facilitating every possible support. Our communication channels are open 24x7, and we shall continue to provide updates and partner closely with all the relevant external stakeholders."

The Deepak Nitrate is a chemical manufacturing company which produces chemicals, colourants, agrochemicals, colourants, rubber, speciality and fine chemicals. The company has plants in Dahej and Nandesari in Gujarat, Hyderabad in Telangana and Taloja and Roha in Maharashtra.

Hence we can conclude that the viral claim is misleading as it is from Gujarat and not from Ghaziabad.