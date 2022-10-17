Fact Check: Congress spokesperson makes fake claim on PM inaugurating same train twice

Using reverse image search, OneIndia found that both images are of different inaugurations. In the first image the PM is inaugurating the Ahmedabad Metro and in the second he is inaugurating the Vande-Bharat train.

Our search led us to an image in an article by the Free Press Journal with the headline, PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Ahmedabad Metro first phase, takes a ride. Several other news outlets too have carried the report with the same image.

We also found another image from the Economic Times dated September 30 2022 which said that the Prime Minister flagged off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express.

The Prime Minister also tweeted the images of the inauguration of the Vande-Bharat train.

Hence we could conclude that the images of being shared the claim that the PM inaugurated the same train twice is false.