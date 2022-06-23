Fact check: Beware of website fraudulently offering Petrol Pump dealerships

The website claimed that it was a "KSK Petrol Pump Dealership Selection Portal. The notice on the home page had the below message:

Notice - Attention for All Applicants

1: - Last Date for New Registration is extended tills 22 June 2022.

2: - Applicant are adviced to pay his/her fee tills mid night 20 June 2022.

3: Know About working Capital - Download Fee Structure

4: For more info please write us on: - support@kskdealerchayan.com

In addition to it, there were menus like 'Advertisement Notice', 'Apply for Dealership' and 'Check Status.'

However, it has turned out to be a fake website.

We did a search on who.is website to verify whether it is an authentic website or not. It showed that the said website was registered on March 6, 2022 and it will expire on March 6, 2023.

