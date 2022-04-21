Fact Check: Beware of this site as IOCL has not offered any prizes and gifts

The post claims that the IOCL is offering a free fuel subsidy gift. It lures the users to click on a website to claim the gift. Further there is a question which says, 'do you of Indian Oil.' It gives two options, 'yes,' and 'no'.

New Delhi, Apr 21: A contest said to be hosted by the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL)is going viral on the social media.

Once a user clicks it takes them to a registration page where personal details are sought. On the website there are images of some celebrities who go by the name Wamiqa Gabbi and Sargun Mehta.

Their photos were however used alongside names such as Ishika Sharma and Singavarapu with the testimonials. This made it even more clear that the testimonials were fabricated.

Further the website's URL does not feature words like IndianOil of IOCL. The about button too was not clickable which made the whole thing even more fishy. The main domain was however http://75tqqbv.cn.

While looking at the URL, it becomes clear that it is of Chinese origin as it has cn on it. This is China's country code top-level domain. According to GoDaddy the domain was registered in March 2021 by Gun Yixi with the contact email id being "peacchi@163.com". This email has been used for several phishing websites in Indonesia and Egypt.

This is a #fake website. All contests being run by #IndianOil will be posted only on our official website and social media accounts. If you happen to come across this, don't answer the questions, IOCL said on Twitter.

A message attributed to @IndianOilcl is doing rounds on social media & claiming to offer gift cards worth ₹6000. This claim is not associated with Indian Oil Corp Ltd, PIB Fact Check said on Twitter.

Hence this is a phishing website looking to take your personal information. Be careful on what you click on the internet and do verify the information first always.