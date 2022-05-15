Fact Check: Beware of fake website inviting job applications in name of Delhi Metro

"A website impersonating @OfficialDMRC is inviting applications for various posts #PIBFactCheck This website is #Fake All recruitment related notifications are uploaded on DMRC's official website: http://delhimetrorail.com only," the PIB fact check has said in a tweet on Sunday.

Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of organisations before applying for jobs.

Job aspirants need to keep in mind that government job alert is given through their websites, newspapers or social media handles.

Do not fall prey to fraud websites and recruiters, who often lure candidates with the promise of providing jobs with similar looking job notifications and application formats.

The recruitment process in DMRC is fully computerised and the selection is purely based on the merit of the candidates.