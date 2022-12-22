Fact Check: Bess Kalb’s claim that she is new Twitter CEO is laced with sarcasm

Can finally announce: I am humbled, honored, and frankly still in shock to be the new CEO of @twitter. Though we haven't always seen eye to eye (Edgelord memes! Verification fiasco! The "sink" joke being the full extent of his business plan!) I am thrilled @elonmusk took a chan,' she said on Twitter.

Musk had put out a poll on Twitter asking his followers whether or not he should step down as Twitter CEO. An overwhelming majority voted in favour of him stepping down as CEO.

"I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software and servers teams," Musk said after the poll results were out.

OneIndia has found that the tweet by Bess Kalb is laced with sarcasm. Her following tweets in the same thread clearly indicate that she is critical of Musk. Those tweets can be found here.

We also found the latest reports which clearly said that Musk is looking actively for a new CEO. Musk also said, "The question is not finding a CEO, the question is finding a CEO who can keep Twitter alive."

"No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor," Musk also said.

We also searched for reports that spoke about Musk stepping down and found none. Another report also said that Musk had started looking for a new CEO even before the poll that he had posted on Sunday evening.

Musk bought the social media platform Twitter for $44 billion earlier this year.