Fact check: Are these videos from missing Nepal plane?

The Twin Otter 9N-AET plane belonging to Tara Air, which took off at 10:15 am from Pokhara, lost contact with the tower 15 minutes after it flew, according to a spokesperson at the Tara Air, PTI reported.

There are four Indian nationals, two Germans and 13 Nepali passengers besides a three member Nepali crew, said Sudarshan Bartaula, spokesperson at the airlines.

Fake Videos in Circulation

On the other hand, there are some YouTube channels which have shared clips of videos claiming that those are related to the latest incident. However, people should not fall prey to those fake clips as the search operation is still on, as per Ram Kumar Dani, DSP of District Police Office.

He has told news agency ANI that a helicopter has been deployed to the area for the search operation.

So far, the concerned authorities have not given a statement about finding the missing plane.

Also, netizens have to note that no authentic news channel has carried the clipping of the incident, yet.