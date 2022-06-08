Fact Check: Are these people from Tamil Nadu driving over the Indian National Flag

Those sharing the video said that the same was from Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu. OneIndia learnt that the video in question was not from Tamil Nadu, but from Pakistan.

New Delhi, Jun 08: You must have come across a video of cars driving over the Indian National Flag taped to the road.

The video in question was shot in Karachi, Pakistan. In the video many people can be seen holding up the Pakistan flag. The video also shows several vehicles driving over the Indian Flag.

The vehicles had a yellow licence plates which are found in the Sindh Province whose capital is Karachi.

Further in the clip a vehicle passes by in which it has been written, The Hunar Foundation. This is an organisation based out of Karachi and its focus is to provide technical training in Pakistan.

Similar videos have been in circulation on the internet since March 2020. While we could not find the exact date of this video why this event took place, we can definitely confirm is that this is from Pakistan and not Tamil Nadu.