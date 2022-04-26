Fact check: Are Indian madrasas imparting firearm training as part of higher education

Students pursuing higher education in Madrasa, a user on Facebook wrote in Hindi. An user on Twitter thanked Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma for shutting down madrasas and added that such training is given to students pursuing higher education in madrassas.

New Delhi, Apr 26: A video has gone viral with the claim that the visuals showed what kind of education madrasas provide.

However the claims being made are false. The clop is from a 2015 Al Jazeera documentary on the ISIL and Taliban in Afghanistan. The clip shows the fighters training Afghan children to use arms.

The report was published on November 1 2015 and was about a documentary that was made by Najibullah Quraishi and Jamie Doran. They had gained access to the ISIL's central leadership.

Al Jazeera too has uploaded the documentary on YouTube with the title ISIL and the Taliban/Featured Documentary.

Hence OneIndia concludes that the video is that of a documentary and not a clip shot in a madrasa in India. The video is clearly related the Taliban and ISIL in Afghanistan.