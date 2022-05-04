Fact Check: 2021 video from London passed off as that of Hanuman Chalisa row in India

"Hanuman Chalisa recital yesterday on Tower Bridge, London. This need [sic] to be shared with our Courts, Sanjay Raut & MVA Govt. #NavneetRana & #RaviRana have not even recited but arrested from home," the viral clip was captioned.

When verified, it was found that this video was old and not related to the ongoing Hanuman Chalisa row.

The fake video is in circulation amid Maharashtra's MP from Amravati Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana were jailed on charges of sedition, after they announced that they would chant Hanuman Chalisa at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence Matoshree.

In fact, the video was from a celebration of Shravan month and Krishna Janmashtami at Tower Bridge in London.

The event was organised by the International Siddhashram Shakti Center in Harrow, London.