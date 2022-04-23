Beware: Person impersonating as Vice President Naidu sends messages seeking financial help

New Delhi, Apr 23: A person impersonating as Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu is sending WhatsApp messages, including to VIPs, soliciting help and financial assistance.

This is to caution the general public that a person impersonating as the Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, is sending WhatsApp messages soliciting help and financial assistance from the mobile telephone number 9439073183. There is a possibility that such fake messages could emanate from more numbers.

The Vice President's Secretariat has alerted the officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs after the issue was brought to the Vice President's notice.

It is learnt that the impersonator has sent such WhatsApp messages to several VIPs.