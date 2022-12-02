Uttarakhand govt extends Uniform Civil Code committee's tenure by 6 months

The report said that the panel received more than 2.25 lakh suggestions so far and it has visited more than 30 places to gather suggestions from people.

On May 27 this year, the state government declared to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state.

The State government constituted the five-member committee led by Desai, to prepare a draft proposal for the implementation of the UCC. Apart from justice (retired) Ranjana Prakash Desai, the panel also includes justice Permod Kohli (retired), social activist Manu Gaur, former chief secretary Shatrughan Singh and vice-chancellor of Doon University Surekha Dangwal.

The committee held its first meeting in July this year.

The Uttarakhand government also launched a portal for taking people's suggestions on UCC. Public representatives, citizens, intellectuals, organizations and institutions of the state can send their suggestions on it.

The Uniform Civil Code calls for the formulation and implementation of personal laws of citizens which apply to all citizens equally, regardless of their religion, sex, gender or sexual orientation. Currently the personal law of various communities are governed by their religious scriptures.

The code under Article 44 of the Constitution, which lays down that the state shall endeavour to secure a Uniform Civil Code for the citizens throughout the territory of India.

(With input from ANI)