UK Board 10th, 12th result 2022 to be declared today: Check time

New Delhi, Jun 06: The UK Board 10th, 12th result 2022 will be released by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The results are expected to be declared by 4 pm on June 6, today. This year the exam was conducted between March 28 and April 19 2022 at various exam centres across the state.

. .

The exam was conducted while taking all necessary precautions due to COVID-19. Around 3 lakh students took the UK Board Class 10th, 12th exams 2022. Last year 1,47,725 students took the exams of which 99.09 passed. The girls pass percentage was at 98.86 while in the case of the boys out was 99.30.

For the class 12 exam last year the pass percentage was 99.56. the UK Board 10th, 12th result 2022 once declared will be available on uaresults.nic.in.