Sick wild elephant stranded in water body as TN, Kerala foresters lock horns over treatment

According to a wildlife activist, both the State forest officials were reportedly trying to prevent the elephant crossing to their border and taken measures in this regard. Though it appears that Kerala was not keen to provide treatment to the elephant, the activist wants Tamil Nadu Forest Department to take care of the animal.

When contacted, forest officials here were tightlipped on the issue.

There were reports that the elephant had died, but forest official has clarified that it is alive though its condition is critical.

"The elephant is still alive & is in a critical stage, however, it had escaped. All efforts are being taken by the Tamil Nadu & Kerala forest depts to locate & save the ailing animal: a Forest official from Periyanaickenpalayam forest range, Coimbatore told ANI.