In TN, 5 arrested for destroying food joint named after Periyar

Coimbatore, Sept 14: Five members of a fringe Hindu outfit were on Wednesday arrested for ransacking a newly opened food joint here, named after social reformer E V Ramasamy, also known as Periyar, and injuring two people.

According to police, the members objected to opening the eatery named after Periyar in Kannarpalayam in the city, claiming that he was 'anti-Hindu' and damaged the property.