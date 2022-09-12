BJP leader wants Rahul Gandhi to apologize for visiting pastor

Gandhi should also reveal what transpired between the pastor and him, and the topic of their discussion, she said in a statement here. The Congress MP from Wayanad in Kerala had no time to visit Hindu places of worship in the State, but made it a point to meet Ponnaiah, she said.

Earlier, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, while sharing the video of Gandhi with a priest, had said, "George Ponnaiah who met Rahul Gandhi says 'Jesus is the only God unlike Shakti (& other Gods)."

AICC general secretary-communications Jairam Ramesh had hit back, saying BJP's "hate factory" is sharing tweets about Gandhi which has no relation to the audio. Gandhi launched his 3,570-km 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari on September 7. He had during the course of the march by foot met the pastor and the others.