22-year-old duped of over Rs 7 lakh while using dating site

Upon the conversation, the victim went to a hotel in Coimbatore as instructed by the unknown person and even sent Rs 2,500. The scammer then asked him to send money for the room, the woman's safety, etc.

The victim transferred Rs 7,84,000 in total to the unknown man, as per the police complaint, reported India Today.

Then the victim realised that he had fallen prey to cheating and registered a complaint with the police.

Police registered cases under Sections 420 of IPC and 66 (D) of the IT Amendment Act of 2008, as per the report.

Further investigations are underway.