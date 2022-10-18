Will rains play spoilsport in Tamil Nadu this Deepavali? Check weather predictions

As per the Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre, light to moderate rain are expected at many places with isolated thunderstorm and lightning over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area in the next five days. "Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Namakkal, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchirappalli, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal," a statement from the weather agency said.

There are prospects for a new low-pressure zone forming over Tamil Nadu.

As the countdown has started, sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. "Moderate rain with thunderstorm & lightning is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 33-34˚C and 25-26˚C respectively," the Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre said.

The weather forecast predicts that festive shopping might be affected, but there are chances of Sunny Deepavali, as per private weather blogger. "The forecast suggests the system may be north-bound and Sunny Deepavali for #chennai. Last minute surprise if any?" Chennai Weather tweeted.