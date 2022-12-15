Why did BJP choose Kashi for Tamil Sangamam -? Let’s see the political agenda

Even though they claim it was a technical glitch, the question raised was why anyone didn't proofread it before sharing it widely.

Chennai: Kashi Tamil Sangamam has created huge criticism among netizens. It all started with the posters that were released with spelling mistakes in Tamil.

Kashi Yatra turned out to be Saffron Yatra . . . . . .

When the whole event was organized for Tamil, Hindi writings were perfect but there were huge spelling mistakes in Tamil. Those mistakes were marked and shared by netizens and went viral.

Along with this, it was also mentioned that when Tamil Sangamam had been organized there was no invite for Tamil Nadu ruling party, the daily 'Murasoli' published a strong statement criticizing that the Tamil Anthem 'Thamizh Thai vazhthu' was missed in the event. Their plan was not to develop the language but to kill it.

We spoke to 'Dravidian thinker' Nanjil Sampath about the BJP's Tamil development programme. He has put forward his views in his own style.

"Seems like Modi has some pressure to do this. "We the Dravdians are not in a position to know the relationship between Kashi and Tamil Nadu by Modi ji.

There is a special ceremony called 'Kashi Yatra' at wedding ceremonies in Tamil Nadu.

We also follow that the pilgrimage starting from Rameswaram will be completed only when they travel to Kasi, dissolve the soil, and bring water from the Ganges to Rameswaram to worship. This ritual has been practiced by the Tamils since time immemorial.

Kumaragurubarar, Kodaganallur Sundara Swamigal, Mahakavi Bharathiar and many others who gave 'Sakalakalavalli' not only lived in Kasi; They have celebrated Viswanathar and Visalakshi there.

In Many temples in Tamil Nadu, there are separate shrines for Kasi Viswanatha and Visalakshi Ammal. It was the Nagarathar community that popularised the Kashi Yatra in Tamil Nadu. There is a separate mandapam on the banks of the Kasi Ganga for the Nagarathar community.

But on the banks of the River Ganga, the statue of 'Vanpugazh' Valluvan, has been thrown in a corner covered with plastic covers.

The post of Professor of Tamil at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is still vacant.

They spend Rs 630 crore on sanskrit, a language spoken by just 24,000 people. Tamil is the classical language in the world. There must be 11 qualifications for a language to be recognized as a classical language. Tamil is the only language with all the 11 qualifications. But they are spending just Rs 23 crore to develop the Tamil language.

Did they consult or invite the state government? Did anyone speak in Tamil on that show? Did Ilayaraja sing at least one Tamil song? So, what happened in Kasi was not a Tamil confluence; It is a saffron confluence," says Nanjil Sampath.

Next, we spoke to film director Karu Palaniappan. "Generally, people going to Kashi from Tamil Nadu used to leave something there. Tamils have been doing this for ages.

It is difficult for a person engaged in domesticity to take up asceticism. So, as a starting point, they would leave what they liked there.

Rama for North, Muruga and Ayyappa for the South

Kashi is a place where you need to give away something you love the most in life, you can give away one of the leaves, one of the nuts, one of the flowers, etc. It means they should never use them again in their life. There was an uncle of ours who loved mangoes. After visiting Kashi he left using mangoes in his life. My grandfather left the banana leaf behind.

But today what we see in Kashi is against the culture and tradition we follow. The BJP is giving away Tamil in Tamil Sangamam which they never loved or used in their lifetime.

The other question which we all have is why do you have to develop Tamil in Kashi? Why not in Kanchipuram or Tirupur?

If Tamil is to be cultivated in Kasi, shouldn't we open the closed statue of Valluvar which has been closed for years and kept in the corner? Can't we build a statue of Bharathi? Why was there no initiative for these things? First, we need to understand that Tamil is already a well-developed language, you don't have to develop it anymore, rather, just read Tamil.

The BJP is struggling with Tamil Nadu and doesn't have any strategy to take over the state. Kasi Tamil Sangamam is an expression of this. The BJP screams jai shree Ram and go along with Rama throughout India for votes but in Tamil nadu, they had to change the god and take Muruga along with them. That's because Lord Rama's strategy will not work out in this state.

I see the Tamil Sangamam In Kasi as an event for those who try to hide the saffron colour that has been smeared on them.

Even in the pamphlets they have prepared and released, Tamil is not written properly. They have printed falsely and issued statements. These are the ones that are being criticized on social media today. There is no need to travel to Kasi to promote and develop Tamil," says A. Gopanna, state vice-president of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee and head of the media wing.

Why was the proud Kanadiga Annamalai invited to Tamil Sangamam?

Speaking to us, Gopanna said, "They are doing this to propagate varnashrama principles and communal principles on the pretext of promoting Tamil. This itinerary is the arrangement for that.

Governor Ravi flagged off the train journey to Kasi Tamil Sangamam. There are no Tamil scholars by his side. There are only BJP functionaries. This is the BJP's train journey in Tamil Nadu. There is not the slightest bit of participation of Tamils in it. In fact, this is the confluence of the BJP."

"No one has been invited on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government for the Kasi Tamil Sangamam event. This is an event organised by the central government. Therefore, we understand the logic behind inviting Union Minister L Murugan. But why did they invite Pon Radhakrishnan and Tamil Nadu BJP president Annamalai?" asks Prof Arunan, one of the senior functionaries of the CPI(M)."

"Why is the Prime Minister inviting the BJP instead of inviting representatives of the state government to the event, which is being held with central government money? Is it right to do with the government's tax money? They have not been able to take Tamil as a litigant language in the High Court of Tamil Nadu. But in the High Court of Uttar Pradesh, Hindi has been brought as the language of litigation. Where has the love for Tamil disappeared in these times? Asks Arunan

Kasi Tamil Sangamam was organized to get a positive response from Tamil Nadu, however, due to the lackness of knowledge about the state and the language the event totally became a tool of trolling and criticism. The event which missed inviting the state government, the spelling mistakes in the words of Tamil and more have once again proved the BJP's grudge towards DMK and Tamil.