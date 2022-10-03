Viral video: Tamil Nadu youth falls from motorcycle while performing stunt

The entire incident was recorded by a friend who was following them. However, as the video went viral, the cops took action against the trio involved in the incident.

It is still unclear whether the youth injured after falling down from the bike or not.

The three accused have been identified as Maheshwaran, Hari Prasad and Gopalakrishnan, according to a report in Times Now. Also, the trio have given in writing that they will not do risky stunts henceforth.

In the recent years, there have been many reports of youths violating traffic rules and performing risky stunts on roads.

A few weeks ago, five people were arrested for performing bike stunts in Anna Salai in Chennai.