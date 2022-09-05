Underwater Survey for Sangam-era Port of Korka Launched by Tamil Nadu Government!

Thangam Thennarasu, Archaeology Minister said that this survey shall be focussed between Thoothukudi and Tiruchendur. The main aim of conducting this survey is to get a clue about the antiques and artifacts that are going to give a proper idea of the trade practices followed in the kingdom. On the basis of the survey and studies, it shall be decided to conduct future excavations.

The ship was flagged off from the Thoothukudi VOC. Prominent personalities like, Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan, Dr. K Senthil Raj, Mayor NP Jegan, Corporation Commissioner T Charushree, port chairman, Dr. T Ramachandran, archaeology department director Sivanandan and Tamil Culture and Archeology Minister Thangam Thennarasu were present at the event.

In 1981, the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology conducted an offshore survey in Poompuhar. Same way, in 2005, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) carried out an underwater survey in Mamallapuram in 2005.

Supporting these initiatives, Chief Minister MK Stalin has allotted funds worth INR 15 crore to carry out the archaeological surveys at seven places. The districts are namely, Vembakottai, Thulukkarpatti, Perumbalai, Keezhadi, Mayiladumparai, Sivagalai, and Gangaikondacholapuram.