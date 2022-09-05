Underwater Survey for Sangam-era Port of Korka Launched by Tamil Nadu Government!

The Tamil Nadu government has launched seven-day underwater survey for the Sangam-era port of Korka. This survey is a part of the Porunai (Thamirabarani) river valley civilization explorations to find evidence for the Sangam-era port of Korkai. The survey is conducted by the state government in association with Indian Maritime University and the National Institute of Oceanography.
The major aim of this underwater survey is to find out the location of the ancient Korkai port that was under the Pandiyan kingdom. The ship shall be surveying the seabed to search for any wrecked ships, antiques, artifacts, etc. The survey ship has Sub-bottom Profiler, Sidescan Sonar and Multibeam Echo Sounding.