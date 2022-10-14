Trichy senior cop in trouble for sharing nude pics on official WhatsApp group

In the complaint, the district women police officers demanded strict action against the DSP for his act.

As per the report, the pictures went viral on social media.

The DSP had shared the picture on the group which was created to share crime-related news on May 19 this year. Even though he had deleted the pictures immediately, they got leaked on social media and went viral, the report said.

The women officers also alleged that the DSP forced several women to have sex and took obscene pictures. The complaint against the DSP was filed on May 23 and September 30. However, no action was taken, the report claimed.

Now, when the letter went viral, DSP Para Vasudevan has been kept on a waiting list seeking departmental inquiry.