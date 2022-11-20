TNPSC Jobs 2022: Check vacancy, eligibility and more

On March 15, 2022, the recruitment exam will be from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The recruitment effort intends to fill 731 open positions altogether.

TNPSC Jobs 2022: Eligibility

Age Limit: The upper age limit fot unreserved category is 32 years as on July 1, 2022.

Candidates must have B.V.Sc., Degree. (now known as B.V.Sc and A.H) and must have passed SSLC Examination or its equivalent examination with Tamil as one of the languages.

TNPSC Jobs 2022: Steps to apply

Go to the official website tnpsc.gov.in

Click on "Apply Online" and click on the application link available against Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts

Login using the credentials and fill the application form

Upload required documents, pay the fee and submit the form

Take a printout for future reference

TNPSC Jobs 2022: Exam fee

The candidates are required to pay the registration fee and examination fee of Rs 150 and Rs 200, respectively.