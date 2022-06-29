TNPSC Group I Interview Schedule 2022 out: Know how to download

The oral test will conduct the interview for the Combined Civil Service Group 1 post from 13 July 2022 onwards.

Chennai, Jun 29: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has uploaded the interview schedule for the recruitment to the post of Combined Civil Service Group 1 on its official website.

Candidates who have qualified in the TN Combined Civil Service Mains Exam 2022 can download the schedule from the official website of TNPSC.

The Oral Test will be held on 13.07.2022, 14.07.2022 and 15.07.2022 at the office of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, TNPSC Road, Chennai - 600003.

The candidates should attend the Oral Test with all original certificates in support of the claims made in their online applications.

Individual Communication regarding the date and time of Oral Test will not be sent to the candidates.

How to Download TNPSC Group I Interview Schedule 2022