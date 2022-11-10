TNPSC Group 1 Hall Ticket For Prelims 2022 out: Check steps to download

Chennai, Nov 10: The TNPSC Group 1 Hall Ticket For Prelims 2022 have been released by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Thursday on the official website.

Candidates can download the TNPSC Group 1 Prelims Hall Ticket 2022 by visiting the official website. The Preliminary exams are scheduled to be held on 19.11.2022.