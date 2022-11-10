TNPSC Group 1 Hall Ticket For Prelims 2022 out: Check steps to download

Chennai, Nov 10: The TNPSC Group 1 Hall Ticket For Prelims 2022 have been released by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Thursday on the official website.
Candidates can download the TNPSC Group 1 Prelims Hall Ticket 2022 by visiting the official website. The Preliminary exams are scheduled to be held on 19.11.2022.
The TNPSC Group 1 hall tickets will have details like the exam date, venue, timings, and more. Candidates who pass the preliminary exam will be shortlisted for the main exam.
TNPSC Group 1 Preliminary Hall Ticket 2022: Here's how to download
- Candidates need to visit the official website of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission https://www.tnpsc.gov.in/
- On the Home Page, Candidates can view on Notification Hall Ticket that reads, "TNPSC Group 1 Prelims Hall Ticket 2022."
- Enter the Application Number and Date of Birth.
- Click on Submit Button
- Save and print your admit card for future use.