TNPSC Fisheries Inspector 2022: Registration begins, check eligibility and pay scale

Eligibility

Must possess a degree of Bachelor of FisheriesScience awarded by the Tamil Nadu Fisheries University or any other University or Institution recognised by the University Grants Commission.

Must possess a degree of M.Sc. in Zoology or Marine Biology or Coastal Aquaculture or Mariculture or Special Zoology or Coastal Engineering or Oceanography awarded by any University or Institution recognised by the University Grants Commission.

Age limit

SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBCs/DCs, BC(OBCM)s, BCMs and Destitute Widows of All Categories: No maximum Age limit.

'Others' [i.e. candidates not belonging to SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBCs/DCs, BC(OBCM)sand BCMs] Should not have completed or will complete the age of 32 years.

Pay scale

If selected, candidates will get a monthly salary between Rs.37,700 and Rs. 1,19,500/- (Level 20) (Revised scale).

The recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 64 vacancies.

TNPSC Recruitment 2022: How to apply