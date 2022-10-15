Chennai, Oct 15: In a crackdown against corruption in the government department, the Department of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) Tamil Nadu conducted raids on 27 government offices across the state in which it seized Rs 1.12 crore, out of which Rs 75 lakh seized was from the guest house of Tiruvarur Highways Department.

The DVAC conducted raids at the office of the Assistant Director, Highways, AD (Panchayat), Rural Development Department, Virudhunagar, District Industries Centre, Tirunelveli among others, reported ANI.