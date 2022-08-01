TN leads the way in restoring tiger population in the country

Chennai, Aug 01: With a consistent and strategic approach, Tamil Nadu has been actively working towards tiger conservation in the state and has successfully registered an increase of 3.5 times over its 2006 count, as compared to the national growth of 2.1. Recognizing the state's efforts in the cause, the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve of Tamil Nadu has been awarded for doubling its respective tiger population in line with the nation's commitment to increase the tiger population.

"Even before many of its tiger reserves were notified in the state, Tamil Nadu pursued a proactive tiger conservation policy and initiated a pioneering experiment in local people inclusive tiger protection strategy. Anti-poaching camps in strategic, interior parts of the tiger habitats involving local tribal youth were established in Mudumalai in the late 1990s in conjunction with the regular beat patrol. This protection effort left a salutary mark in significantly curbing hunting and poaching. Hailed as the Mudumalai model, this system of wild tiger protection has pan India presence now," according to a Times of India report.

According to the experts, the growth of the population of tigers in Tamil Nadu can be attributed to careful monitoring and strategic anti-poaching work.

"As per the 2018 census, Mudumalai boasts of the highest tiger density 15 per 100 sqkm much above the national average of 4.4 per 100sqkm. The presence of protection machinery in inaccessible forest areas also ensured a more realistic reporting of tiger mortality in the wild. To bolster tiger conservation, four of its five tiger reserves (TRs) were formed during this period Anamalai and Mudumalai (2007), Sathyamangalam (2013) and SrivilliputhurMeghamalai (2021)," the report added.

. .

The increase in tiger population in recent times has shown the need for a paradigm shift from one focusing on species preservation to that of conservation.

India has gradually moved from a species-centric protection strategy in protected areas (PAs) such as sanctuaries and national parks that were pursued in the initial two decades of Project Tiger to that of an ecosystem or landscape conservation strategy.

In 2010, India signed an agreement, along with 12 other countries with tiger populations, to double its tiger numbers by 2022. India's 2014 tiger census showed a population of 2,226, a sharp increase from its all-time low of 1,411 in 2006 and about a 30% increase from its tiger population in 2011.

A comprehensive survey from 2018 showed a tiger population of 2,962, an increase of 33% from the 2014 numbers, although independent researchers and conservation experts have suggested that the promising tiger numbers be used with some caution.

The number of critically endangered tigers is gradually increasing following immense conservation efforts. Statistics show the 2022 numbers are estimated to have crossed the global Tx2 doubling mark with 3700+ tigers in the country from its number of 1,706 reported in 2010.