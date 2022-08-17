TN Govt Promises Free Treatment to Girl with Rare Facial Disfigurement Disease!

As soon as this news broke, the Chief Minister himself intervened in the matter and ordered a prompt investigation. As per CMO, orders have been passed that the girl will be treated at Savita Medical College. Additionally, the District Collector was ordered to personally visit the girl with the medical team and check her medical condition.

A girl named Tani suffering from a rare facial disfigurement disease approached the Tamil Nadu state government for medical assistance yesterday. Hailing from the Tiruvallur district, the girl took the help of a popular media house to seek help for her treatment.

The officials of the Tirvallur medical department visited the girl today and examined her medical condition. Tania's treatment will be done at Savita Medical College.

Hours after the orders were passed, Tiruvallur District Collector Alby John Varghese left for the village. He met the girl and cross-checked her medical report to get a gist of the treatment she has been getting. After this, he assured the girl that all necessary arrangements have been done to help her with the treatment free of cost.

For the unversed, Tania is a nine-year-old girl belonging to the Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu. Currently, she is studying in 4th standard at Veerapuram Government School. As per her parents, Stephen Raj and Soubhagya she was a normal baby until the age of three. However, after that, she had a black spot on her face that was thought to be a normal blood clot.

Initially, she was treated by a dermatologist at Children's Hospital in Egmore. However, the treatment did not cause an improvement in her health. As days passed by, Tania's face started disfiguring from one side like the right eye, eye, jaw lip. The parents also sought treatment from Stanley Hospital, Chennai which suggested plastic surgery.

The doctors suggested taking the flesh from the child's thigh and set the day for face transplant surgery. However, the surgery was terminated at the last moment as the doctors were not assured of success.

Talking about her child's condition, Tania's mother said that she was not provided affection from the teachers and her fellow students. This is the reason that she is tormented and avoids going to school or making friends. Tania's father also shared that in the past six years, they were forced to change their house eight times. The neighbours are afraid that the child is suffering from a contagious disease that can affect their children too.

He also shared that he has taken a loan of more than INR 40 lakhs for Tania's treatment. However, owing to their poor financial background, he cannot afford her treatment beyond this.

Expressing happiness over the prompt intervention of the Tamil Nadu government. Tania's father said that he welcomes the decision of the CMO and will provide all the help that the medical team would require from them for the treatment. The district collector has himself assured that Tania's treatment will start in a day or two.